Free Health Fair at VW Conference Center

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Nearly 70 health-focused organizations and companies are set to host a health fair today at the Volkswagen Conference Center at 8001 Volkswagen Drive from 10am to 1pm.

Healthy Tennessee, a non-profit, is bringing dozens of health care professionals that will be available to consult with local residents and visitors about their health concerns, as well as provide free health screenings. Some of those screenings include blood pressure checks, body mass index, blood sugar screenings, eye exams for glaucoma, retina exams, hearing exams, and diabetes risk assessments.

“We’ve been very impressed with the response from local and regional health-focused companies that want to be a part of this amazing free health fair,” said Dr. Manny Sethi, President of Healthy Tennessee.

Marsha Wood, Assistant Manager of Health and Wellness said, “Volkswagen Chattanooga has been very supportive of Dr. Manny and the mission of Healthy Tennessee. We’re proud to be co-hosting this health fair and look forward to all of the festivities this Saturday.”

For more information about the Free Health Fair, call 615-512-3624 or email info@myhealthytennessee.com.