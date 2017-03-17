Whitfield deputies charge two with northwest Georgia meth ring

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Whitfield County investigators believe they have cut off a meth pipeline to the Dalton area.

Acting on a tip and surveillance, they determined that Pedro Valencia-Barragan AKA “Peter Barragan” was the distributor of the drugs and Victor A. Garcia of Lawrenceville was his supplier.

They followed the two bringing drugs into Whitfield County and pulled them over.

They say they found more than two pounds of methamphetamine with a value of $75,000, along with some marijuana.

Investigators then went back Barragan’s home in Calhoun and found more drugs.

Valencia-Barragan and Garcia are both on probation from previous meth trafficking convictions.