Weather Update: Friday Morning, March 17, 2017

By:
Submitted:

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Spring-like weather on the way!

Clouds starting to roll in this Friday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon along with milder temperatures! Friday afternoon highs will be in the low 60’s – close to our average high of 64°.

A couple of isolated showers during the evening but more widespread rain moves through overnight.

Skies will be clearing throughout the day on Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper 60’s.

Clear skies for Saturday night with lows in the upper 30’s.  More sunshine on the way for Sunday with highs around 60°.

Monday will be dry and warmer with highs around 70° for the first day of astronomical spring.

More clouds with some showers expected for Tuesday afternoon with temperatures staying in the mid 60’s for much of the week.

Have a safe & happy St. Patrick’s Day !

