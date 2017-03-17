Vols LB Colton Jumper Receives Another Year of Eligibility

Vols linebacker Colton Jumper has learned he has another year to play football at the University of Tennessee.
The former Baylor Red Raider stand-out saw his eligibility re-classified.
Jumper now has two more years to play for the Big Orange instead of one.
He’s labeled a redshirt junior.
Jumper’s playing status was re-classified because he played in only one game in 2014.

