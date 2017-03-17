Vols linebacker Colton Jumper has learned he has another year to play football at the University of Tennessee.
The former Baylor Red Raider stand-out saw his eligibility re-classified.
Jumper now has two more years to play for the Big Orange instead of one.
He’s labeled a redshirt junior.
Jumper’s playing status was re-classified because he played in only one game in 2014.
Vols LB Colton Jumper Receives Another Year of Eligibility
