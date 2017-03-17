Victim of Marines photo scandal speaks out

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

When Erika Butner learned that some of her fellow Marines were making crude comments on a picture of her circulating online, she was disgusted.

“You’re telling me there’s 30,000 people in this Facebook group and not one person said anything?” Butner told CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford. “How are you supposed to trust these people that you potentially could be going to combat with when they’re objectifying you and sexualizing you and targeting you?”

The Pentagon is investigating charges that hundreds of Marines posted and traded nude photos of their female colleagues online. 

Watch the full report today around 7:30 a.m. EST on “CBS This Morning.” 

Share:

Related Videos

12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Latino church in Dalton vandalized for third time
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
54 Arrested in Warrant Roundup
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UTC Women’s Basketball team headed to Big Dance
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now