Victim of Marines photo scandal speaks out

When Erika Butner learned that some of her fellow Marines were making crude comments on a picture of her circulating online, she was disgusted.

“You’re telling me there’s 30,000 people in this Facebook group and not one person said anything?” Butner told CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford. “How are you supposed to trust these people that you potentially could be going to combat with when they’re objectifying you and sexualizing you and targeting you?”

The Pentagon is investigating charges that hundreds of Marines posted and traded nude photos of their female colleagues online.

