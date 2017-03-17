Trump protests around the world

President Donald Trump inspires strong feelings, drawing big crowds of supporters to his rallies – and inspiring huge protests by his detractors. The day after he was sworn in, opponents turned out in cities across the country for what researchers call the largest single-day protest in U.S. history, the Women’s March of January 21, 2017.
Unusually low approval ratings early in his term (40 percent about a month after inauguration, compared with Barack Obama’s 64 percent and George W. Bush’s 62 percent during the same period) also illustrate a deep displeasure with the current White House. And that displeasure is, apparently, spilling over into the streets in an unprecedented fashion.
Here, demonstrators participate in the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., one of many held in cities around the country and around the world.
Credit: Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters display T-shirts reading “resist” near the swearing-in ceremony of President Trump in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2017.
Credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators rally in Washington, D.C., call for resistance to President Trump on the day he addresses a joint session of Congress, February 28, 2017.
Credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images
A baby is photographed with a sign during a “Women’s March” protest in Mexico City in January 2017.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women’s rights groups demonstrated across the world to send a message to President Trump.
Credit: Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images
A dog wears a sign that says “Resist” while her owner participates in a protest against President Trump in San Francisco, California, in February 2017.
Credit: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
LGBT activists hold a “Kiss-In” outside of New York’s Trump Tower in protest against President Trump’s policies in February 2017.
Credit: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images
Demonstrators rally in Washington, D.C., prior to marching to the White House during a “Not My Presidents Day” protest in February 2017.
Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Hundreds rally against a Trump administration announcement that rescinds an Obama-era order allowing transgender students to use school bathrooms matching their gender identities.
Activists and members of the transgender community gathered outside of New York’s historic Stonewall Inn in February 2017 to denounce the new policy.
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Protesters write “messages of resistance” to President Trump on a wall near the Washington Monument in February 2017.
Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Demonstrators take part in a protest against racism and President Trump in the Indian city of Hyderabad in February 2017.
Credit: Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images
Activists in New York stage a New Orleans-style funeral procession to “mourn the death of the U.S. presidency” in February 2017.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Chicago demonstrators sit in a police wagon in February 2017. They were arrested for blocking a street while protesting President Trump’s proposed policies on combating crime.
Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
A limousine burns after being smashed by anti-Trump protesters in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day in January 2017.
While Inauguration Day protests were mostly peaceful, some turned violent.
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
People rally in front of Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., during the Native Nations Rise protest in March 2017. The protest focused on Trump’s support for the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
Thousands of protesters gather in London in January 2017 against President Trump’s immigration and travel ban.
Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images
Demonstrators march in Scotland to protest against President Trump’s travel ban in January 2017.
Credit: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
Demonstrators protest against President Trump’s travel ban in February 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Credit: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
A boy participates in the Jewish Rally for Refugees in New York in February 2017 to protest President Trump’s executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program.
Credit: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
A girl carries a sign in the Immigrants Make America Great March in Los Angeles in February 2017 to protest actions being taken by the Trump administration.
Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
A man covers his mouth with tape outside of the New York Times building after the White House denied several major U.S. media outlets access to a press briefing in February 2017.
Credit: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators stage a Presidents Day protest near Chicago’s Trump Tower in February 2017. The demonstration was one of many anti-Trump “Not My Presidents Day” rallies held around the country on the holiday.
Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
A protester rallies in February 2017 in London against President Trump’s planned state visit to the U.K.
Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Protesters near the site where the Berlin Wall once stood voice their opposition to President Trump on the day of his inauguration, January 20, 2017.
Credit: Michele Tantussi/Getty Images
Police arrest a New Jersey protester during a rally protesting Trump’s immigration policies in February 2017.
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Muslim women take part in a protest against President Trump in Chicago in February 2017.
Credit: Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators gather outside of the Trump International Hotel during a Washington, D.C. protest in January 2017.
Credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Police pepper spray anti-Trump protesters during clashes in Washington, D.C., on the day of President Trump’s inauguration, January 20, 2017.
Washington police arrested more than 90 people over acts of vandalism.
Credit: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images
Greenpeace protesters unfold a banner reading “Resist” from atop a construction crane behind the White House on January 25, 2017.
Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank city of Hebron protest against President Trump and his policies on Israel in February 2017.
Credit: Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images
Activists denounce Trump in front of the U.S. embassy in Manila, Philippines, on the day of President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.
Credit: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images
Argentine activists march to toward the U.S. embassy in Buenos Aires to protest against President Trump on the day of his inauguration in January 2017.
Credit: Eitan Abramovich/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators protest against President Trump on the day of his inauguration in Melbourne, Australia, in January 2017.
Credit: Wayne Taylor/Getty Images
Protesters march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women’s March on Washington D.C. on January 21, 2017.
Credit: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
A young demonstrator protesting against President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos holds a sign outside Chicago’s Trump International Hotel & Tower on Presidents Day 2017.
Credit: Joshua Lott/AFP/Getty Images
Sri Lankan activists demonstrate outside the U.S. embassy in Colombo on the day of President Trump’s inauguration.
Credit: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters gather at the Los Angeles International Airport in January 2017 to demonstrate against President Trump’s executive order on immigration.
Credit: Konrad Fiedler/AFP/Getty Images
Activists from the “Bridges not Walls” movement display messages on Tower Bridge in London on the day of President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.
Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters outside a Melbourne, Florida, rally held by President Trump in February 2017.
Credit: Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images
An estimated 3,500 demonstrators attend a pro-European Union rally in March 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany.
The movement sprung up in 2016 after the U.K.’s Brexit referendum and the election of President Trump.
Credit: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images
Demonstrators take part in a protest called “No Ban! No Wall! Get Loud” at Grand Central Terminal in New York City in March 2017.
Credit: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators take part in a Women’s March outside of the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel in January 2017.
Credit: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators hold a banner that translates as “Trump out!” during a demonstration in front of the U.S. embassy in Madrid in January 2017.
Credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
Protesters at San Francisco International Airport protest in January against President Trump’s travel ban.
Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters gather in a Mexico City demonstration against President Trump’s policies in February 2017.
Credit: Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images
Demonstrators protesting President Trump hold signs along his motorcade route on in Palm Beach, Florida in February 2017.
Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
Participants hold a banner that reads “Bridges not walls” on a bridge in Budapest, Hungary in January 2017.
Credit: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators march in Los Angeles to protest President Trump’s immigration policies during the “Immigrants Make America Great March” in February 2017.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
New York City’s La Sirena Mexican Art and Crafts store is closed in solidarity with the “A Day Without Immigrants” strike in February 2017.
Hundreds of restaurants and other businesses across the country also closed for the day to protest President Trump’s immigration agenda.
Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A crowd listens to speakers as demonstrators march to the Scottish Parliament to protest against President Trump’s travel ban in January.
Credit: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
Protesters in Melbourne, Australia take part in an anti-Trump rally on the day of his inauguration, January 20, 2017.
Credit: Wayne Taylor/Getty Images
Demonstrators gather near the White House in January 2017 to protest President Trump’s first proposed travel ban against seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images
People take part in the Women’s March in front of the U.S. embassy in Accra, Ghana in January 2017.
Credit: Cristina Aldehuela/AFP/Getty Images
Women are arrested by New York City police after sitting down in the street outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower during “A Day Without a Woman” protest in March 2017.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters demonstrate in front of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, Canada, during the hotel’s opening day in February 2017.
Credit: Stephanie Lamy/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, rally in February 2017 against President Trump’s immigration rules.
Credit: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images
A “closed” sign is taped to the gate of a Yemeni-owned bodega in New York City in February 2017.
More than 1,000 stores closed in solidarity with workers and owners who participated in a Brooklyn rally protesting President Trump’s travel ban.
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Yemeni immigrants and supporters participate in a February 2017 protest in Brooklyn, New York, against President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen. The policy was blocked by a federal judge.
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Protesters in Hong Kong rally against President Trump’s travel ban and refugee restrictions in February 2017.
Credit: Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images
People demonstrate in support of immigrants and refugees in Seattle, Washington in January 2017.
Credit: Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images
Anti-Trump protesters march in Paris in February 2017.
Credit: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at Civic Center Park in Denver during the Women’s March in January 2017.
Credit: Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images