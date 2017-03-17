Trolley Tours roll into Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hop Trolley Tours kicks off its presence in Chattanooga with free tours departing from the Choo Choo today.

Mayor Andy Berke welcomed Gray Line of Tennessee’s Hop Trolley Tours to Chattanooga at a reception at the Choo Choo.

Company CEO Chuck Abbott says they’ve been based in Nashville for 40 years, and chose Chattanooga as the first expansion city.

“It’s a one hour, HOP product, we have eleven stops and so as you’re going around uh, for that hour you learn about the history of Chattanooga, you learn about each of the stops. What we encourage people to do is go around once, do the whole thing, decide where you want to go and stop and then get back on uh, when you’re done, uh, you can take the HOP for two days, it’s a two day pass, and uh, it’s just a great way to see the city, even if you have lived here all your life, you might see or hear something new that you didn’t know before.”

The tour starts at the Choo Choo and goes to the north shore, then loops back to the incline in St. Elmo.

They’ll be giving free tours this weekend, and starting the paid tours on Monday.