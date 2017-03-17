Today in Trump: March 17, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Trump-Merkel

President Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House — meeting at 11:15 a.m., followed by roundtable with Americans and Germans to discuss vocational training, and then a news conference at 1:20 p.m.

Ryan, Price, Conway-National Review Summit

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway (8:20 a.m.), HHS Secretary Tom Price (12:15 p.m) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (11:10 a.m.) are among the speakers at the National Review Institute Ideas Summit Friday.

Tillerson in Asia

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Seoul and Beijing.

Recent Trump Administration News:

Trump’s budget blueprint



President Trump will roll out his first budget blueprint Thursday morning that would increase defense spending by 10 percent, funding for Homeland Security programs by 6 percent and dramatically slash funding to both the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The proposal, which will go public at 7:00 a.m. ET, will cover both the current fiscal year as well as fiscal 2018, which begins Oct. 1. It does not have the force of law, and is only used as a guideline for congressional appropriators who have the power of the purse.

The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Thursday that they had seen “no indications” that Trump Tower was wiretapped by the United States government during the 2016 campaign as claimed by President Trump.

“Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016,” said Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., and ranking member Mark Warner, D-Va., in a short joint statement.

House Republicans unveiled their long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act earlier this month, and like any plan that would affect roughly one-sixth of the American economy, it contained a lot to digest.

Adding to the complexity is the fact that the House bill will almost surely be significantly adjusted by the time it reaches President Trump’s desk — if it gets to his desk. Republican moderates and conservatives in the House are already demanding major changes, some of which seem mutually exclusive, and that’s before the bill even hits the Senate, where a number of key lawmakers have floated their own versions.

Michael Flynn received nearly $34,000 to attend event with Putin

A House committee investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn revealed today that Flynn received tens of thousands of dollars in 2015 from RT, the state-run Russian television network.

Trump pre-St. Patrick’s Day schedule

Meets with Prime Minister Enda Kenny, 10:30 a.m.

Speaker Ryan hosts St. Patrick’s Day luncheon for Mr. Trump, Kenny, members, 12 p.m.; photo op 1:14 p.m.

Remarks at St. Patrick’s Day reception, 6 p.m.

Health care plan

House Budget Committee marks up American Health Care Act, 10 a.m.

National Review Summit: Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller speaks