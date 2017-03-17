Secret Service laptop with Trump, Clinton info stolen

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A Secret Service laptop with information on President Trump and Hillary Clinton has been stolen, CBS News homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.

According to law enforcement sources, detectives with the New York Police Department are searching for the stolen laptop, which contains contains pages of important and sensitive information.

The sources said some of the documents are important files on Pope Francis.

The laptop was stolen from a Secret Service agent’s vehicle and is considered a compromise of national security.

Share:

Related Videos

18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Latino church in Dalton vandalized for third time
Read More»
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
54 Arrested in Warrant Roundup
Read More»
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UTC Women’s Basketball team headed to Big Dance
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now