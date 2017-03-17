Ooltewah Beats Central in HS Baseball 9-3

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The weather finally warmed up on Friday, and so did the Ooltewah bats as they beat Central 9-3 at Central High School.

The Owls scored four runs in the top of the first.

They added another run in the second on an RBI single from Jackson Malcolm to make it 5-0.

Ooltewah extended the lead in the third when Jake Sullivan stepped to the plate with the bases loaded.

He delivered an opposite field base hit to left to score Bryce Matthews and Jake Morrow.