Not so chummy Trump, Merkel to meet; nude photo victim speaks out

Getting to know you

Two of the world’s most important leaders will be meeting for the first time today when German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the White House. President Trump will have an important opportunity to clarify his views on institutions such as NATO and the European Union. And the two leaders, who appear to be opposites personality-wise, will have a chance to find some common ground, most likely on economic issues. Mr. Trump has long been critical of Merkel, particularly regarding her policy on refugees.

In and out

As health care reform proposals wind their way through Congress, it’s easy to lose sight of how the new measure differs from current law. Here’s a real-time look at the changes being considered and what they’d replace.

Scandal’s victim

When Erika Butner learned some of her fellow Marines were making crude comments about a picture of her circulating online, she was disgusted. As Congress considers a bill to make it a crime for members of the military to share intimate photos without consent, we explain why Butner is speaking out — and what she’s saying.

How fast?

The Federal Reserve Board is betting the U.S. economy is, despite its tortoise-like recovery, finally strong enough to bear a sustained rise in interest rates. But much could go awry as the central bank finally seeks to normalize monetary policy. We look at the Fed’s key challenges in hiking rates.

Tragic memory

No country is closer to the kingdom Prince William and Duchess Kate will one day rule than France, and a trip the royal couple is making to Paris is aimed at getting them closer, still. But while the visit may be about Britain’s future, the City of Light will forever hold a dark past for Prince William.

Winning move

The average American will get a tax refund of nearly $3,000 this year, according to the IRS. So what should recipients do with their windfall? Despite the temptation to go shopping, for people on a budget, there’s a compelling financial reason to put the money away for retirement. That’s because a little-known tax break known as the “saver’s credit” can deliver a return of up 60 percent on investment.

Method to March Madness

Villanova certainly gets its money’s worth from basketball. The private Catholic university’s team won last year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship and is the top seed in this year’s. And it helps subsidize the suburban Philadelphia school’s other sports programs — and generates tons of publicity.

More Top News:

U.S.

Spike in suspicious cellphone activity in D.C. suggests illegal monitoring by foreigners

EMT dies after being struck by own stolen ambulance

World

Tillerson: U.S. out of “patience” with North Korea

Syria claims it shot down Israeli jet fighter; Israel denies it

Politics

Flynn received thousands from Russia-backed TV

Glenn Beck defends Muslims in wake of new travel ban

Business

U.S. business execs skeptical about tax reform in 2017

Snap’s shares fall below $20 for first time

Health

Overweight 20-somethings dramatically increase their risk of 2 cancers

Science and Tech

How do animals cross the road? Wildlife survey discovers it’s complicated

Entertainment

”The Good Fight” renewed for second season by CBS All Access