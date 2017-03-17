No Federer vs Kyrgios: Aussie withdraws with illness

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, celebrates after beating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from his quarterfinal against Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open because of what he thinks is food poisoning.

The Australian, who beat No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the fourth round, was supposed to face 18-time major champion Federer on Friday.

But less than two hours before they were to take the court, Kyrgios tweeted that he “had a restless night of being sick.”

He said “to play a great champion like Roger, I need to be at my best to have a chance.”

The tournament confirmed Kyrgios’ withdrawal on its website.

Federer will face Kei Nishikori or Jack Sock for a spot in the hard-court tournament’s final.

