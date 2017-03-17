New Hop Trolley Tour through Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga introduced The Chattanooga Hop, a new trolley tour today, March 17th. Many people, including Mayor Andy Berke, attended the kickoff event for the new service at the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

The Chattanooga Hop will take riders popular destinations, from the Chattanooga Choo-Choo to the Bluff View Art District to the Incline Railway. The tours open to the public March 20th, 2017.

The tour usually lasts an hour. Riders can stay on the full time to weigh their options before getting off the trolley, although there is an option to get off at any site. Those that choose to stop have around 30 minutes before another trolley comes back to continue the tour.

Rides cost about $25. Those that start in the evening have the option to continue the tour the next day. One child under the age of 12 per adult is free, and children between 6 and 12 are $12. Children under the age of 5 are free.

Tickets are sold at the Choo-Choo, as well on the trolleys.