Naked man shot after police pursuit, authorities say

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Witnesses and authorities say Northern California police shot and wounded a naked man after he led them on a vehicle pursuit that included the shooting out of a tire before the suspect crashed his pickup truck.

Witnesses reported a naked man chasing a woman and her daughter on foot. San Jose Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia confirmed Friday that at around 1:30 p.m., the department received a call from a person reporting a naked man behaving erratically, CBS San Francisco reports.

[embedded content]

Police arrived at the scene and tried to contact the subject, but the man fled in a vehicle.

While police pursed the vehicle, the suspect had a collision with another citizen’s car and sustained damage that partially disabled his vehicle, but he continued driving.

Garcia said police tried to stop the suspect. When the suspect refused to stop, Garcia said that multiple officers fired at the suspect.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police didn’t identify the suspect or say whether he was armed.

Police in nearby Fremont shot and killed a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday after she rammed a patrol car.