Merkel, Trump news conference – live updates

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A joint press conference between Mr. Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to start around 1:20 p.m. ET.  

During a meeting between the two leaders in the Oval Office beforehand, the press had asked for them to do a handshake, and when Merkel appears to say something to him about a handshake, but Mr. Trump appeared to either not hear her or ignored her. The awkward moment started to circulate on social media. Watch the end of the video here.

CBS News’ Emily Schultheis reports Friday’s meeting between Mr. Trump and Merkel will be watched closely on both sides of the Atlantic, particularly amid concerns that the new president’s “America First” rhetoric will reshape the longstanding close relationship between the United States and Germany.

Here’s the live blog of the news conference.

Share:

Related Videos

19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Latino church in Dalton vandalized for third time
Read More»
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
54 Arrested in Warrant Roundup
Read More»
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UTC Women’s Basketball team headed to Big Dance
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now