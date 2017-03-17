Merkel, Trump news conference – live updates

A joint press conference between Mr. Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to start around 1:20 p.m. ET.

During a meeting between the two leaders in the Oval Office beforehand, the press had asked for them to do a handshake, and when Merkel appears to say something to him about a handshake, but Mr. Trump appeared to either not hear her or ignored her. The awkward moment started to circulate on social media. Watch the end of the video here.

MOMENTS AGO: Pres. Trump welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Oval Office https://t.co/nWZWthbgrj pic.twitter.com/9NNYHgxb4c — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 17, 2017

CBS News’ Emily Schultheis reports Friday’s meeting between Mr. Trump and Merkel will be watched closely on both sides of the Atlantic, particularly amid concerns that the new president’s “America First” rhetoric will reshape the longstanding close relationship between the United States and Germany.

Here’s the live blog of the news conference.