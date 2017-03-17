How do animals cross the road? It's complicated

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

ORO VALLEY, Ariz.— It turns out that some types of wildlife like to go over a state highway, others tend to go under it and still others can go either way.

Those are initial results of a survey of camera-monitored usage of a new $9.5 million wildlife crossing of State Route 77 near Oro Valley in northeastern Pima County.

Deer overwhelmingly preferred the crossing’s overpass while bobcats and javelin — pig-like mammals found in the southwest — preferred the underpass, with only a few going for the overpass.

Roughly two-thirds of the coyotes went for the underpass while the remaining third opted for the overpass.

The crossing project is a partnership of the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Authority.

It’s an attempt to reduce roadkill and to promote wildlife connectivity between the Santa Catalina and Tortolita mountains.

Share:

Related Videos

8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Latino church in Dalton vandalized for third time
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
54 Arrested in Warrant Roundup
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UTC Women’s Basketball team headed to Big Dance
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now