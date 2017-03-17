Forest Service setting fires over the next few days in northwest Georgia

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Expect to see some smoke in the woods over northwest Georgia over the next week.

The USDA Forest Service plans several controlled burns in the Conasauga Ranger District of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests.

The burns in the Armuchee area will benefit the growth of mountain longleaf pines.

Weather permitting, here are the target areas:

Hammond Gap 60 acres – 5 miles WNW of Trion

Narrows 40 acres – 5 miles W of Trion

Storey Mill 97 acres – 5 miles SE of Summerville

East Armuchee 337 acres – 12 miles SW of Dalton

Forest officials say the pines need burning out after several years.