Facebook tips lead to arrests in Cleveland storage unit thefts

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are recovering property stolen from a storage unit.

They have charged Suzanne Mays and Tim Rogers with the crime.

Last Wednesday, thieves entered a climate controlled storage facility on Inman Street.

They went into units that were not properly locked and took stuff.

Once victim lost $5,000 worth of items, some irreplaceable gifts and even family photos.

Detectives posted surveillance photos of a couple entering the facility.

And they say that their Facebook friends identified the thieves.

Detectives tracked them down and were able to recover much of the stolen property.

However, they think some of the items were already sold online.

They hope people who purchased items on Cleveland Yardsale, Facebook, Letgo, and any other mobile marketplaces sold by Mays and Rogers contact them.

You can reach Detective Ratcliff at 423-559-3319.