What else should Chattanooga paint green for St. Patrick’s Day

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – New York has its parade. Chicago has a green river. And Savannah has its party.

So what can Chattanooga do to up our St. Patrick’s Day game?

We already have a green waterfall, courtesy of Rock City.

And that got us thinking about other things we could paint green for the holiday.

Here is what graphics artist James Elrod came up with when he broke out his paintbrush down on the Riverfront.

But maybe we could get some mascot help, too.

After all, Rocky City has their Leprechauns.

Why not these.

And finally, we thought we should get some corporate sponsorship.

How about a St. Patrick’s Day version of the Moonpie or maybe a new holiday VW version?