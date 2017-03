… and even her posture. This photo of Conway relaxing in the Oval Office triggered a flurry of ridicule online.

“We’re constantly going back to where I sat, the presumptive negativity of what I wore or what I said, and I do think it’s a triple-standard,” Conway told CBS News. “The triple standard is that, you know, conservative women are held to — you know, are just cast aside many times by traditional feminist outlets and individuals who control a great deal of the media.”