Chattanooga’s Ryan Martin Fighting at Madison Square Garden on Saturday Night

Chattanooga native Ryan Martin will fight at Madison Square Garden in New York Saturday night as he faces Bryant Cruz in a lightweight bout.
The fighters had their weigh-in Friday afternoon.
Martin checked in at 134-pounds.
Martin has a 17-0 career record with 10 knockouts.
Cruz has a 17-1 record.
The fight will be on pay-per-view Saturday night around eight o’clock.
It’s one of the under cards for the main even bout between Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs.

