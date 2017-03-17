And the new Monopoly pieces are…

Times are changing on the Monopoly board.

Hasbro announced Friday that the popular board game’s playing pieces are getting a revamp, with the thimble, the wheelbarrow and the boot getting the boot in favor of some more fan-friendly options.

The new lineup for the game includes a rubber ducky, a penguin and a T-Rex, joining old favorites the Scottie dog, the top hat, a race car and a battleship as well as the recently added cat, which was swapped in for the iron after a similar fan vote in 2013.

The most recent online poll — held in January — drew more than 4.3 million votes from 146 countries. Fans picked from more than 64 potential tokens, including a bunny slipper, a television and a number of emojis.

The new lineup was unveiled just ahead of World Monopoly Day, which is officially recognized on March 19.