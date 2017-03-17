A down year for No. 12 seeds in NCAA Tournament openers

Middle Tennessee State’s JaCorey Williams celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game against Minnesota Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. Middle Tennessee State won 81-72. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The 12 seeds had a down year in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round.

The pairing that has become famous — or infamous — for first-round upsets yielded just one win for 12-seeds in four games on Thursday.

Since 2007, the 12s have won 50 of 152 games against No. 5s, with 2015 the only year since then a 12 didn’t advance. That’s an average of 1.5 a year.

Middle Tennessee State was the 12 this year that broke up many a bracket. The Blue Raiders beat Minnesota 81-72 to advance to the second round.

The 12s almost had a couple of other success stories as Princeton fell 60-58 to Notre Dame and UNC-Wilmington lost 76-71 to Virginia after leading by as many as 15 points. The fourth No. 12, Nevada, was handled by Iowa State, 84-73.

Jordan Murphy of Minnesota was asked if he felt the Blue Raiders were a No. 12 seed.

“All in all, they determine seeding,” he said of the selection committee. “Whether they’re a 12 seed or any number of seed, I don’t really know how to answer that question. So, I mean, they’re a really good team to their credit.”

The Las Vegas oddsmakers made Middle Tennessee State a favorite against the Golden Gophers.

Middle Tennessee coach Kermit Davis, who led the Blue Raiders to a win over second-seeded Michigan State last season, didn’t think the win over the Gophers should be considered an upset.

“We have a lot of respect for Minnesota. Our record speaks for itself and kind of what we’ve done all year long,” Davis said. “It’s about a pick ’em game, and it was a good team but I know our players don’t think it was an upset by any means.”

Princeton had a chance for a 12-5 upset on its final possession.

After Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with a 59-58 lead, Devin Cannady missed an open 3-pointer and Notre Dame’s Steve Vasturia pulled down the rebound and was fouled.

“We gave everybody a show, right?” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “We escaped. We’ve been in a lot of games like that where game situations need a big defensive stop. We’ve been there. I’m proud we’re still alive.”

In the previous five years, half of the 12 seeds (10 of 20) have bounced No. 5 seeds.

But London Perrantes of Virginia didn’t let it happen again.

“I think we had the last run,” Perrantes said. “The point guard made some big shots with a hand in his face. Everybody seemed to have made shots. So I kind of just knew that, hopefully, they were going to start missing and we were going to start making them.”

