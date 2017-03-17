“60 Minutes” examines H-1B visas outsourcing American jobs

March 17, 2017, 8:31 AM | American workers are losing jobs because of a law designed to help the job market. The H-1B visa lets companies recruit foreign talent for emerging engineering and scientific jobs, but the loopholes allow the outsourcing of American jobs to foreign workers, often at lower pay. “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker joins “CBS This Morning” to preview his report airing Sunday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS.