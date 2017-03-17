Two suspects arrested in storage unit theft in Cleveland

Two people have been arrested in connection to the storage unit thefts that happened last week.

Officers say with a few tips, they were led to Suzanne Mays and Tim Rogers at a home in Cleveland.

Arthella Mizell stored priceless items, like pictures and mementos from a trip to Haiti with her husband, who recently passed in December.

The items are valued at least $5,000.

Thieves swiped valuables like a guitar, a rare wooden boat and guns.

What is really unique is that police were able to retrieve most of her items.

Theft victim Arthella Mizell says that, “these things have stories behind them. It’s not just stuff.”

The suspects are being charged with burglary and are being held at the Bradley County jail.