3 people shot near Atlanta mall, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said three people were shot near The Mall West End on Friday afternoon, CBS affiliate WGCL reports.

Two men and a woman were shot near the mall, according to Atlanta Police. They were transported to a local hospital. 

Witnesses told WGCL that someone drove by the location and opened fire.

The West End Mall is located just south of the Atlanta University Center, which houses Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Spelman College and the Morehouse School of Medicine. 

Police said they were still gathering details.

