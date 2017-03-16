Weather Update: Thursday, March 16, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Another Cold Start for Thursday – Then, The Temps Ease A Bit.



Freeze Warnings out until 10am across the region, as temperatures will drop well into the teens & 20’s Thursday Morning.

Temperatures will start to recover Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 50’s. Not as cold Thursday night with lows in the low 30’s, and even warmer as we approach the weekend.

Temperatures will be a bit more moderate on Friday, with clouds moving in from the west. Chance for rain overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, then skies start to clear Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60’s both Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures drop back down into the upper 50’s to near 60° for Sunday, but with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures start to climb again as we head into next week.

Have a safe & happy St. Patrick’s Day !