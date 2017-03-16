Third case of Avian flu found in Lincoln County chickens

FAYETTEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee veterinarian confirms a third case of avian influenza has popped up at a commercial chicken breeder in Lincoln County.

The birds are already in the controlled quarantined zone.

It is the same strain of flu found earlier this month at another grower in Lincoln County.

“Wild birds can carry this strain of avian influenza.” State Veterinarian Dr. Charles Hatcher said. “Given the close proximity of the two premises, this is not unexpected. We will continue to execute our plan, working quickly to prevent the virus from spreading further.”

So here is the flu scorecard so far:

March 4 HPAI strain Lincoln County

March 9 LPAI strain Giles County

March 14 HPAI strain Lincoln County

Health officials stress that neither strain is much of a threat to humans or the food supply.

And no affected animals made it into the food chain.

But HPAI can be devastating to chicken flocks.

The state veterinarian has issued a poultry health advisory for Tennessee and recommends the following:

• Closely observe your poultry flock.

• Report a sudden increase in the number of sick birds or bird deaths to the state veterinarian’s office at 615- 837-5120 and/or USDA at 1-866-536-7593.

• Avoid transporting or commingling birds.

• Avoid poultry exhibitions, shows or sales.

• Prevent contact with wild birds.

• Practice good biosecurity http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov/ with your poultry.

• Enroll in the National Poultry Improvement Plan www.poultryimprovement.org.

• Follow Tennessee’s avian influenza updates and access resources for producers and consumers at http://www.tn.gov/agriculture/article/ag-businesses-avianinfluenza.