Tennessee annual Crime on Campus findings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation releases their annual look at Crime on Campus.

The report analyzes crime stats on the state’s universities and colleges in 2016.

Crime rose slightly on campus by .8% in 2016.

Larceny and Theft are the most common crimes (27%).

Assaults jumped by 21% for the year.

But reported Rape offenses declined by 27%.

Another growth crime is fraud (8%).

And cases of Impersonation jumped by 177% from 13 to 36.

The TBI discourages comparing college campuses, saying factors vary from community to community so comparisons are often “inaccurate, generalized, and unfair conclusions of the perceived ‘safety’ of one campus over another.”

For example, UTC has almost no reported crimes at all from the Chattanooga Police Department.

But you will find reports on Bryan, Chattanooga State, Cleveland State and Lee University.

“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrations, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn.

The full 2016 ‘Crime on Campus’ report, along with similar studies dating back to 2001, is available for review online: http://tn.gov/tbi/article/recent-publications.