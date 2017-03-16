Suspect reportedly arrested after school shooting in France

A gunman opened fire at a high school in southern France on Thursday, reportedly wounding a staff member before being taken into custody.

Police did not immediately confirm casualties or any other details of the incident.

French television reports said one man — a student at the school — was taken into custody after at least two people, including a senior staff member, were fired on.

There were no initial indications of a link to organized terrorism.

According to French news agency AFP, the town hall in Grasse released a statement saying “two students fired on the head teacher” at the Alexis de Tocqueville high school in the town. There was conflicting information, however, about a possible second suspect, and AFP later said the only suspect was in custody.

The incident comes as France remains in a state of emergency following deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 and an attack last year in the city of Nice, which is 25 miles away from Grasse.

Police from Nice helped respond to the incident in Grasse.

The French national government sent out a regional alert warning of the attack at the high school after local police reported shots had been fired. The alert came in a system implemented by the government after the deadly November 2015 attacks in Paris.