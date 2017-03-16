Randy Boyd for Governor of Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Knoxville businessman and philanthropist Randy Boyd is on a seven stop tour of Tennessee announcing his bid for Governor.

Boyd met with a group of supporters at the Trade Center in Chattanooga.

He has previously served in the administration of current Governor Bill Haslam.

He helped develop the governor’s Drive to 55, and Tennessee Promise programs.

He also oversaw 50,000 new job commitments and billions of dollars of investments as Tennessee’s Economic and Community Development Commissioner.

Boyd says Haslam convinced him that he could do more for the state’s residents by serving in Government.

“I have this vision of making Tennessee the state of opportunity. Opportunity for a better education, opportunity for better jobs, and opportunity for everyone. We want to make sure that everybody has a chance to get a post secondary certificate or degree, we want to make sure that, everybody has a chance for better jobs, and we’re going to continue to bring in uh, better paying jobs and at the same time we want to make sure, that everybody has the opportunity to be successful.”

One other big focus for Boyd if elected is to ensure broadband access to all rural communities.