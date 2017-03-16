New video and details in Amber Alert for Elizabeth Thomas in Middle Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – No arrest, no recovery and precious few tips on the disappearance of 15 year old Elizabeth Thomas.

She was last seen Monday morning at a Shoney’s in Columbia, Tennessee on her way to school.

Authorities believe she is in the custody of 50 year old Tad Cummins.

A warrant has been issued for him for Sexual Contact with a Minor.

Cummins was a teacher at Elizabeth’s school.

And authorities now say there was an alleged sexual interaction between them.

The school suspended him when the charges surfaced and then fired him on Tuesday.

They believe he is armed with two handguns.

He is driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

The TBI has released video of Cummins gassing up just before Elizabeth Thomas disappeared on Monday.

Amber Alerts have been issued in Tennessee and Alabama.

Investigators say they can place Thomas in Decatur, Alabama on Monday afternoon, after Elizabeth disappeared.

Neither have any known connections there.

But there have been no sightings since then.

Investigators have found Cummins took out a $4,500 loan days before the disappearance.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. If you spot the vehicle and can verify the license plate to be TN 976-ZPT, call 911.