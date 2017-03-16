Monster fire burns in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH — Firefighters are battling huge fire is burning in downtown Raleigh, CBS affiliate WNCN reports.

The fire could be seen from the WNCN tower cam, which is north of the city’s downtown. The flames were visible against the city’s skyline.

WNCN chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein reports the smoke from the blaze is appearing on radar:

