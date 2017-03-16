Lookouts Unveiling a New Video Board This Season

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce that they will install a brand new video board at AT&T Field prior to the start of the 2017 season. At 34’9 wide across by 16’9 high this 15mm pixel display will be nearly three times as large as the existing 16’ wide x 12’ high board.

The display will be manufactured and installed by Daktronics, the South Dakota-based world leader in LED video displays. Daktronics works with all thirty Major League Baseball teams (providing the main videoboard in 21 of the current 30 Major League Ballparks) and its boards are in 25 of 31 current NFL facilities and 22 of 29 NBA facilities.

“We are thrilled to be able to make this investment in Chattanooga,” said Lookouts Managing Owner Jason Freier. “The Lookouts are always striving to improve the fan experience at AT&T Field. This new video board, with its larger size, higher resolution and superior capabilities, will bring fans even closer to the game action and enhance our fun on-field promotions.”

The 15mm display improves upon the previous 23mm pixel display—it is approximately 150% as densely pixelated as the existing board—and brings 3.8 million LEDs over the nearly 600 square feet of video display space. The display is capable of variable content zoning, allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones of content simultaneously, including live video, statistics, graphics, and sponsorship messages.

“We’re excited to provide these LED displays for the Lookouts and their fans at AT&T Field,” said Corey Williams, Daktronics sales representative. “The outfield display will bring a ‘wow’ factor to every game while also giving extra flexibility to their live-event messaging. It will be great to see everything installed in the upcoming weeks.”

Along with the display the team will overhauling their control room, complete with state-of-the-art cameras. “The ability to see players up close, see the between-innings action on the video board and incorporate fun new features, such as fan-cams will noticeably enrich the fan experience,” said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. “We are excited to be able to bring these new and improved elements to our fans on a nightly basis.”

Jason Freier and Lookouts President Rich Mozingo will also be available to the media later today at the Chattanooga Convention Center following the Rotary Club Meeting at 12:00 p.m. Any other interview requests can be submitted to Dan Kopf at dkopf@lookouts.com.

The Lookouts 2017 season, presented by Atlantic Capital Bank, begins on April 6 when the Lookouts face off against the Mobile BayBears at 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field.