Latino church in Dalton vandalized for third time

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — A Dalton church was vandalized Friday, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Pastor Gilbardo Guerrero looked over the damage at Iglesia Mundo de Amistad. Seven windows of the church were shot at last week.

“We don’t live in New York. We don’t live in those destructive cities. We are a peaceful, I mean South community,” Guerrero said.

This is the third time in seven months something like this has happened, but this time it’s more extensive.

“August of last year, somebody came and shot two windows, then like three weeks passed by and somebody came back and shot another three windows,” Guerrero said.

One of the damaged windows from the previous shootings was shattered this time around.

“They shot eleven layers because this is the glass that had two layers of glass. So they shot the first layer. This time they shot the second layer of one of the windows so that made it twelve that need to be replaced.”

Guerrero does not think the same person is responsible.

“The way it is the pattern they use to commit the crime is different than the first two shootings,” he said.

There are schools and other churches nearby. The first time the windows were shot at a school was also targeted, but not since then.

“They already come back two times more and they don’t do any damage to other properties. That is why it kind of worries me. I don’t want somebody to hate me or to hate my community because we have been here for 27 years so I am this is not that,” Guerrero said.

He hopes this doesn’t happen again.

“I don’t want my community to be divided. I want Dalton to be united.”

If you have any information about the vandalism, you are asked to contact the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office. If you would like to donate to the church, the set up a Go Fund Me page.