Jurors find mother guilty in case involving autistic child

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A mother has been found guilty of child cruelty and false imprisonment for starving her then-15-year-old autistic daughter and locking her in a closet.

Jurors Thursday handed up the verdict against Jade Jacobs but found Jacobs’ husband, William Anthony Brown, not guilty in the case.

Media Report sentencing for Jacobs was deferred, but she was immediately taken into custody. She faces up to 50 years in prison. She was found guilty of two child cruelty charges, carrying sentences between five and 20 years; along with one false imprisonment charge, which carries punishment between one and 10 years.

The child, now 17, is in custody of a foster family. When initially brought to a hospital in 2014, she weighed 66 pounds – the weight of a normal 9-year-old.

