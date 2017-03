March 16, 2017, 8:43 AM | Jesse Williams, well-known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery on “Grey’s Anatomy,” spoke bluntly about the Black Lives Matter movement while accepting a BET Humanitarian Award last year. Williams is now bringing his voice to a new Smithsonian documentary, “The Obama Years: The Power of Words.” Williams joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the film’s focus on six of the former president’s most important speeches.