Inside a Cold War-era nuclear missile bunker

Guinn Hinman, 31, Historic Sites Manager at the State Historical Society of North Dakota, gives CBS News private tour of Oscar-Zero, a decommissioned missile alert facility in Cooperstown, North Dakota.
This console, located in a concrete-hardened bunker 50 feet below the surface, is where nuclear missiles would be launched from the Oscar-Zero Missile Alert Facility.
If the President of the United States ordered a nuclear missile strike, the Missileers would work in unison to activate the launch by turning keys on two separate console switches.
If a strike was ordered, the Missileers would open this box for their launch keys and an authorization code
Manual outlines the different procedures for launching a missile and other functions of the bunker.
Located on State Highway 45, this non-descript compound is the site of the former Oscar-Zero Missile Alert Facility in Cooperstown, ND.
This security fence is the only indication that Oscar-Zero was a top secret, and secure military installation.
In 1964, a 60-foot trench the size of a football field was excavated to build the concrete bunkers that would become Oscar-Zero.
Before construction of Oscar-Zero was complete, an elevator shaft was added, then two structures were built at ground level to conceal the concrete-hardened bunkers.
This massive 14-ton blast door, was one of two, and so large that it was placed in the ground during construction of the concrete-hardened bunkers in 1964.
The 14-ton blast door to the Launch Control Equipment Building, which provided the life support for the two USAF Missileers that worked 24-hour shifts 50 feet below the surface.
An emergency evacuation staircase shaft was the only way out of the concrete-bunkers if the elevator was inoperable.
A 7-ton blast door provided necessary protection in case of nuclear attack. Only able to be opened from the inside, the two Missileers were locked inside 24-hours per shift.
Various wall art is located throughout the Oscar-Zero facility, also known as 0-0.
Above the seven-ton blast door in the Launch Control Center is a stenciled reminder that all Missileers were required never to be alone inside.
The last Minuteman II missile silo is imploded at a site near Dederick, Mo., on Dec. 15, 1997. The destruction of the nuclear weapon facility is in accordance with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.
November-33, located two miles east of Cooperstown, ND, on Highway 200, is a sister site to the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site.
Nearly 5,000 people visit Novemeber-33 and the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site each year.
Even the items in the staff kitchen is frozen in time at the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site.
The Security Control room was the first and last line of defense at Oscar-Zero. Manned 24-hours a day, this room controlled access to the site and its top-secret bunkers below.
Working in 24-hour shifts, Missileers used this bathroom in the Launch Control Center.
Most of the artifacts remain at Oscar-Zero. This linen closet is stocked with typical items before being decommissioned on July 17, 1997.
Oscar-Zero housed 10 military personnel every day. This is one of several bedrooms.
Among the 10 military personnel on site at Oscar-Zero was a six-member security team, each armed with an M-16. This is a weapons locker in one of the bedrooms.
In operation from 1965 until 1997, this living room was used by both male and female personnel once the facility went coed in the 1980s.
The recreation room above ground at the Oscar-Zero site provided entertainment for the 10 military personnel stationed.
