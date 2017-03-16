Inside a Cold War-era nuclear missile bunker

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

  • Guinn Hinman, 31, Historic Sites Manager at the State Historical Society of North Dakota, gives CBS News private tour of Oscar-Zero, a decommissioned missile alert facility in Cooperstown, North Dakota.

    Credit: CBS News

  • This console, located in a concrete-hardened bunker 50 feet below the surface, is where nuclear missiles would be launched from the Oscar-Zero Missile Alert Facility.  

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • If the President of the United States ordered a nuclear missile strike, the Missileers would work in unison to activate the launch by turning keys on two separate console switches. 

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • If a strike was ordered, the Missileers would open this box for their launch keys and an authorization code

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • Manual outlines the different procedures for launching a missile and other functions of the bunker.

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • Located on State Highway 45, this non-descript compound is the site of the former Oscar-Zero Missile Alert Facility in Cooperstown, ND.

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • This security fence is the only indication that Oscar-Zero was a top secret, and secure military installation.  

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • In 1964, a 60-foot trench the size of a football field was excavated to build the concrete bunkers that would become Oscar-Zero.

    Credit: State Historical Society of North Dakota

  • Before construction of Oscar-Zero was complete, an elevator shaft was added, then two structures were built at ground level to conceal the concrete-hardened bunkers. 

    Credit: State Historical Society of North Dakota

  • This massive 14-ton blast door, was one of two, and so large that it was placed in the ground during construction of the concrete-hardened bunkers in 1964.

    Credit: State Historical Society of North Dakota

  • The 14-ton blast door to the Launch Control Equipment Building, which provided the life support for the two USAF Missileers that worked 24-hour shifts 50 feet below the surface.

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • An emergency evacuation staircase shaft was the only way out of the concrete-bunkers if the elevator was inoperable.   

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • A 7-ton blast door provided necessary protection in case of nuclear attack. Only able to be opened from the inside, the two Missileers were locked inside 24-hours per shift. 

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • Various wall art is located throughout the Oscar-Zero facility, also known as 0-0.

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • Above the seven-ton blast door in the Launch Control Center is a stenciled reminder that all Missileers were required never to be alone inside.  

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • The last Minuteman II missile silo is imploded at a site near Dederick, Mo., on Dec. 15, 1997. The destruction of the nuclear weapon facility is in accordance with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

    Credit: AP

  • November-33, located two miles east of Cooperstown, ND, on Highway 200, is a sister site to the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site.

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • Nearly 5,000 people visit Novemeber-33 and the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site each year.

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • Even the items in the staff kitchen is frozen in time at the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site.

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • The Security Control room was the first and last line of defense at Oscar-Zero.  Manned 24-hours a day, this room controlled access to the site and its top-secret bunkers below.

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • Working in 24-hour shifts, Missileers used this bathroom in the Launch Control Center.

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • Most of the artifacts remain at Oscar-Zero. This linen closet is stocked with typical items before being decommissioned on July 17, 1997.

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • Oscar-Zero housed 10 military personnel every day.  This is one of several bedrooms. 

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • Among the 10 military personnel on site at Oscar-Zero was a six-member security team, each armed with an M-16. This is a weapons locker in one of the bedrooms.

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • In operation from 1965 until 1997, this living room was used by both male and female personnel once the facility went coed in the 1980s. 

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

  • The recreation room above ground at the Oscar-Zero site provided entertainment for the 10 military personnel stationed.

    Credit: CBS News/Jake Barlow

    • Share:

    Related Videos

    6 hours ago
    0 Comments for this article
    Live Coverage at Trump Rally
    Read More»
    6 hours ago
    0 Comments for this article
    Brainerd Looking For Better Ending at the State Tournament
    Read More»
    6 hours ago
    0 Comments for this article
    Tenn. Highway Patrol teams up with Chattanooga Police
    Read More»

    Comment on this Story

    More News»
    News 12 Now