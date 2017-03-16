Hamburgled? McDonald’s blames anti-Trump tweet on hacker

McDonald’s (MCD) executives are probably grimacing at a public relations snafu involving a tweet calling President Trump “a disgusting excuse of a president.”

The tweet, sent Thursday morning, was pinned to the top of the account before it was pulled from its feed.

Lads I can’t handle McDonald’s starting on Trump. This is our world now pic.twitter.com/co5oJIO66p — Rachel (@RachelCDailey) March 16, 2017

In a statement to CBS MoneyWatch, McDonald’s said, “Twitter notified us that our account was compromised.” It added, “We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.”

The rogue tweet highlights the risks of social media, when high-profile accounts can be either hijacked or sometimes targeted by “trolls,” in social media parlance, who harass the account and its followers. It may be no coincidence that the person behind the anti-Trump tweet turned to Twitter to broadcast his or her message, given that President Donald Trump relies on the social media network to reach out to his 20 million followers. Mr. Trump has tweeted on everything from policy issues to his anger about being satirized on “Saturday Night Live.”

As for the bogus tweet from McDonald’s, some fans were lovin’ it on Thursday.

“I’ll buy 100 McNuggets right now if you put the tweet back up,” one person wrote on Twitter. Others chimed in, “I’ll grow in another 100” and “I will buy 500 McNuggets and donate them to the homeless.”

While fans of Mr. Trump’s may not have been amused, some experts said the tweet could actually help boost McDonald’s standing.

That was actually pretty good marketing @McDonaldsCorp …now I want a breakfast sandwich. Tastes like freedom (of speech). — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) March 16, 2017

While the McDonald’s tweet was the apparent work of a hacker, other companies have gained legions of fans for snark. Fast-food rival Wendy’s, for instance, became an unlikely social media star when it engaged in verbal sparring with a “Twitter troll” earlier this year.