Gayle King to host Princess Diana special for CBS

This spring, a new two-hour prime-time special will celebrate Princess Diana nearly 20 years after her death.

CBS will air “Princess Diana: Her Life — Her Death — Her Truth” on May 22, with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King serving as anchor, the network announced Thursday.

Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 from injuries sustained in a car accident in Paris.

The two-hour special, produced by the team behind “48 Hours,” will delved into the four separate investigations in the U.K. and France into her death. It will also explore her life through the eyes of her sons and her impact on Great Britain and the world.

“Princess Diana: Her Life — Her Death — Her Truth” will be executive-produced by Susan Zirinsky.