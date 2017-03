March 16, 2017, 8:03 AM | Denis McDonough, former White House chief of staff to President Obama, is now a senior principal at the Markle Foundation. In his first TV interview since leaving the White House, McDonough joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss President Trump’s unsubstantiated wiretap claim, the investigation into Russia meddling in the U.S. election, and the Republicans’ efforts to dismantle Obamacare.