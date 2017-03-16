Fire Damages Home on Dayton Pike

Chattanooga, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters responded to a fire in the 5,000 block of Old Dayton Pike shortly before 7:00 tonight. The residents told firefighters they were away from home, but when they returned, they discovered a fire in the garage. They called 911 and the Chattanooga Fire Department responded with six fire companies.

Battalion Chief Chris Warren said the fire had climbed an exterior wall on the garage and was making its way into the attic when the first firefighters arrived on the scene. Chief Warren said the firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and stopped the fire’s spread, adding that they had the fire under control in about 25 minutes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation .

*Photo by Battalion Chief Chris Warren