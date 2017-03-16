Did National Weather Service knowingly mislead public before snow storm?

The National Weather Service is denying accusations it knowingly misled the public with its blizzard forecasts this week. On Monday, before the storm hit the East Coast, the agency forecasted up to a foot and a half of snow in New York, but only 7.6 inches fell. In Boston up to a foot was predicted but only 6.5 inches hit the ground. In the nation’s capital, up to eight inches were forecasted, and only about three inches actually fell.

