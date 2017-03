A new round of unusually heavy rains killed at least a dozen people in Peru and is threatening flooding in the capital Lima.

New floods and mudslides over the past three days followed a series of other storms. Officials say that a total of 62 people have died and 12,000 homes have been destroyed so far this year.

In this photo on March 16, 2017, a bus is seen after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima.