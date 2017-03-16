Dalton State Beats Harris Stowe State to Open NAIA Tournament

Dalton State hung on to be Harris Stowe State 84-82 in the first round of the NAIA Tournament in Kansas City.

The Road Runners trailed by six at halftime, but neither team could pull away in the second half.

With roughly 30-seconds left in the game, and Dalton State up 81-78, Carnilious Simmons scored inside to get the lead to five.

Simmons led five Dalton State players in double figures with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The Road Runners will play in the Sweet 16 on Friday night.