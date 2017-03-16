Daisy Elementary missing funds arrest

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Soddy Daisy woman is facing theft charges over missing funds at Daisy Elementary School.

49-year old Sharon Wynn has been charged with theft over $60-thousand dollars.

This comes after an investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The funds were missing from the School Age Child Care Program at Daisy Elementary School.

Investigators say the money was taken between 2011 and 2016.

Detectives believe Wynn would periodically steal from the Child Care Program’s deposit.

