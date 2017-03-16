Aspen Dental to provide free dental care to Veterans

Aspen Dental will be providing free dental care to veterans from the Chattanooga area Wednesday, March 16th.

Apsen Dental says they do this event because the VA only covers dental care for veterans who are 100% disabled or have a direct injury to their mouth. They are partnering with the Southeast TennesseeVeterans Coalition to bring their mobile dental office to Chattanooga. This is will be the 7th visit on a 35-stop tour of the country to support veterans. They have one more stop in Tennessee and that’s on March 21st in Memphis.

All the slots are full for the Chattanooga event, but if you are willing to travel the information on how to secure a spot in Memphis, you can call (706) 450-0312 or click here to visit Aspen Dental’s website.

Aspen Dental practices across the country have donated more than $7.5 million in dentistry since 2014.

Veterans in Chattanooga can call Bill Chapman at 423-756-2212 or email bill.setnvetcoal@gmail.com.