Accused girlfriend killer is also sex offender, authorities say

LAS VEGAS – A man accused of murdering his girlfriend Thursday is also a registered sex offender, reports CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS-TV.

Police say 38-year-old Robert Roginsky choked 21-year-old Laura Guden to death at their apartment in the arts district in downtown Las Vegas.

KLAS learned Roginsky spent more than three years in Nevada State Prison after he was a convicted of pedophilia. He was released in 2011.

“I had no idea he was a registered sex offender,” said Desmond Castro, a neighbor.

Castro lives just a few doors down from Roginsky, but says he didn’t learn about his neighbor’s criminal history until Roginsky was arrested.

“Something like that is very vital, I think, for everyone to be aware of,” Castro said.

Guden’s sister told KLAS family members didn’t know Roginsky was a registered sex offender. She said she wasn’t sure Guden knew, either.

In 2008, Roginsky was convicted of having a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old, says KLAS. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but he was eligible for parole after four years.

Then in 2014, Roginsky was convicted of violating his lifetime supervision after he created an internet business under the name Robert Bailey.

Investigators say Roginsky broke six rules by using an alias name, his internet use, and much more. However, his sentence included probation due to a plea deal.

“In this case, the allegations of the violations weren’t all that serious, but they were serious enough for us to bring a felony charge and get a conviction on him,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

Wolfson says Roginsky’s criminal history will affect how he is prosecuted in the new case.

“A person’s criminal history is going to come back to haunt them in most situations because they are going to be treated,generally speaking, more harshly if they have a criminal record,” Wolfson said.