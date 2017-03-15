Weather Update: Wednesday Evening, March 15, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Another Cold Start for Thursday.



Freeze Warnings out across the region as temperatures will drop well below tonight.

Clear and cold overnight with the wind settling down more after midnight. Morning lows will be in the low 20’s with teens likely in some of the higher elevations.

Temperatures will start to recover Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 50’s. Not as cold Thursday night with lows in the low 30’s.

Temperatures will moderate more on Friday with clouds moving in from the west. Chance for rain overnight Friday into early Saturday. Skies start to clear late Saturday with highs in the 60’s both Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures drop back down into the upper 50’s to near 60° for Sunday, but with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures start to climb again as we head into next week.