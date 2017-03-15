US women’s hockey players threaten boycott over wages

The U.S. women’s hockey team is threatening to boycott the world championships because of a wage dispute.

The team announced Wednesday that they will not participate in the International Ice Hockey Federation tournament that begins March 31 in Plymouth, Michigan.

A spokesman for USA Hockey did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Players say they informed USA Hockey that they would not report to training camp March 21 unless meaningful progress is made. The U.S. is the defending champion after winning the gold medal last.

The players are seeking a contract with USA Hockey that they say “includes appropriate compensation.”